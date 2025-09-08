Johannesburg [South Africa], September 8 (ANI): MI Cape Town wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton expressed that young compatriot and batter Dewald Brevis will be the hottest property in the upcoming SA20 season 4 auctions and will attract major interest.

The SA20 has grown rapidly since its launch, and last year's auction saw almost 600 players register from across the globe. This year's list of retained and pre-signed stars already boasts big names such as Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and England's Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow. This year's auction will be on September 9.

Ryan, who shared the locker room with Brevis in MI Cape Town's maiden title win earlier this year, said speaking to SA20 about who would be the "hottest property" during the auction.

"Dewald Brevis, without a doubt, is going to attract major interest. I also expect Aiden Markram to be right up there, but I think Brevis will be the headline contender," he said.

Brevis, who has by now made his South Africa debut across all formats, is in red-hot form in T20S this year, with 995 runs in 30 innings at an average of 43.26 and a strike rate of over 186, with a century and six fifties. He was also one of the few positives for five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and their wooden-spoon campaign, scoring 225 runs in six matches at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 180.00, with two half-centuries.

The 22-year-old slammed 180 runs in three T20Is against Australia this year, finishing as a top run-getter, including a brilliant 125* in 56 balls, which included 12 fours and eight sixes. His knock turned out to be the second-fastest T20I ton for the Proteas and the highest individual score for them in T20Is.

Brevis, who has been associated with the MI CT franchise since its inception, had a breakout season this year, with 291 runs in 10 innings at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 184.17, with two fifties and a best score of 73*.

Rickelton, who is the highest run-scorer of all time in the history of SA20, spoke on his role in the MI franchise and experience, "My aim is to replicate the consistency I have shown over the past few seasons and lay a solid foundation at the top. That is my responsibility, to get us off to a good start. Generally, our lower middle-order has been explosive, and I am confident they will continue to be, so if I can give them the platform, my job is done."

He feels that his tempo is well-suited to SA20, and he is looking to evolve with the tournament's trends.

"Knowing South African conditions gives us an edge; sometimes we have to keep up with the T20 pace, sometimes we have to slow things down. Having those gears is crucial for success," he added.

Rickelton has scored 1,012 runs in 25 SA20 matches and innings at an average of 44.00, with a strike rate of 162.70, including eight fifties and a best score of 98. This includes a chart-topping season two, with 530 runs in 10 matches, including five half-centuries, at an elite average of 58.88 and a strike rate of over 173. In the next season, he scored 336 runs in eight game in a title-winning campaign, at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 178.72, with three half-centuries.

Defending champions MI Cape Town will get their title defence underway with a blockbuster clash against Durban's Super Giants on Friday, December 26, 2025, at the picturesque Newlands in the tournament opener. (ANI)

