New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): With just 30 days to go for the World Para Athletics Championships, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) unveiled the official Team India jersey at a grand ceremony held on Wednesday, here in the national capital and named Dharambir and Preeti Pal as the nation's flag bearers for the event.

The announcement also highlighted the 73-strong Indian contingent, which is preparing to compete on home soil from September 27 to October 5. The launch event was graced by PCI's brand ambassador, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, alongside PCI President Devendra Jhajharia, Paul Fitzgerald, Head of World Para Athletics, and India's top para athletes, including Preeti Pal, Simran, Rinku, Dharambir, Devender Kumar, Amisha Rawat, Shreyansh Trivedi, Varun Singh Bhati, and Pranav Soorma.

Dharambir and Preeti, India's distinguished flag bearers for the event, recently brought pride to the nation with their exceptional performances at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Dharambir won the gold medal in the men's Club Throw F51 event, while Preeti Pal secured two bronze medals, further inspiring the nation.

Kangana Ranaut, the Brand Ambassador of World Para Athletics Championships '25, expressed her admiration for the athletes and the team announcement, stating, as quoted from a press release by PCI, "Being part of this moment is truly special. Our para athletes are real heroes who inspire millions through their dedication and strength. The Team India announcement alongside this jersey launch symbolises their hard work, unity, and passion. I am certain they will make the tricolour shine brightly on the global stage."

Speaking at the ceremony, PCI President Devendra Jhajharia remarked, "Today's jersey launch and the announcement of our strong Team India contingent is more than just unveiling a uniform; it is a celebration of courage, determination, and the spirit of our para athletes. Each athlete represents India's resilience and pride, and we are confident that this team will deliver outstanding performances at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi."

Sharing their thoughts, flag bearer and Paralympic gold medallist Dharambir said, "Carrying the Indian flag at this championship is a tremendous honour. After the experience in Paris, I am more motivated than ever to give my best and make the entire nation proud. This new jersey will be a symbol of our unity and fighting spirit."

Preeti Pal, who won two bronze medals at the Paris Paralympics, added, "Winning medals at the Paralympics showed me the power of perseverance and belief. Wearing the Team India jersey is a proud moment, and I am excited to compete on home ground and inspire the next generation of para athletes across the country." (ANI)

