Dharamsala ground fails BCCI test

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, February 12

Dharamsala has lost the opportunity to host the India-Australia Test, which was scheduled to be held here from March 1 to 5. Sources said a team of BCCI officials, which inspected the cricket ground yesterday, had stated that the ground was not ready and the match venue should be shifted from Dharamsala.

The BCCI has decided to shift the match venue as the outfield is still not ready. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) had recently started the work of relaying the cricket ground. The work has still not been completed in some small portions of the outfield. The BCCI decided to shift the match venue as the ground and the pitch have not been tested after being relaid. The BCCI officials were of the view that the ground should first be tested for domestic matches before an international cricket match was held here.

The director the HPCA, Sanjay Sharma, said but for some small patches in the outfield the work of relaying the ground had been completed.

The HPCA cricket stadium is one of the most picturesque cricket venues in the country having snow-clad Dhauladhar mountain ranges in its background. However, it has hosted just one Test between India and Australia in 2017. It has, however, hosted many IPL, T-20 and one-day cricket matches.

However, for the past one year, no international cricket match has been held in Dharamsala.

The hotel and tourism industry of Kangra district, which was expecting a good business due to the Test, has been left disappointed. Sanjeev Gandhi, general secretary of the Dharamsala Smart City Hotel Association, said the tourism industry was expecting an influx of tourists due to the cricket match in March. However, it was disappointing that the match venue was being shifted, he said.