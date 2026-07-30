Dhawan, Shami, Bumrah, Sehwag hail Ajinkya Rahane after retirement announcement

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Former and current Indian cricketers, including Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Virender Sehwag, paid tribute to Ajinkya Rahane after the veteran batter announced his retirement from international cricket.

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Rahane announced his retirement from international cricket and all formats on Thursday through an emotional video shared on Instagram, bringing the curtain down on a career spanning nearly two decades.

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Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan shared a heartfelt message for Rahane, recalling their time together on tours and in dressing rooms.

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"Jinks kitne tours, kitne dressing rooms, kitni partnerships... aur kitni yaadein. Captain ke roop mein bhi tujhe utna hi composed dekha, aur teammate ke roop mein bhi utna hi dependable. Bahar se hamesha calm... andar se sirf India ke liye ladne wala insaan. Ab agla chapter bhi utna hi khoobsurat ho. Lots of love, bro," Dhawan wrote on Instagram.

India pacer Mohammed Shami praised Rahane's career, highlighting his class, discipline and commitment to the national team.

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"A career built on class, discipline, and unwavering commitment comes to a close. Thank you for every run, every fight, and every unforgettable moment in the Indian jersey. Wishing you success in the next chapter. @ajinkyarahane," Shami wrote while sharing an Instagram story.

Jasprit Bumrah also congratulated Rahane and recalled their time together in the Indian dressing room.

"Congratulations Bajinkyarahane on a great career. It was wonderful to share the dressing room with you and create so many great memories. The grace and humility with which you've carried yourself throughout your career have been truly inspirational. Best wishes for everything that lies ahead," Bumrah wrote.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle highlighted Rahane's leadership and role in India's historic Test series victory in Australia in 2021.

" A tough, loyal cricketer, a person of great character and fairness and an extraordinary team player moves on in life. Ajinkya Rahane will be remembered for many things but more than for anything else, his outstanding leadership that produced India's greatest away series win in Australia in 2021. Indian cricket must continue to use Rahane because he has the right qualities. Well played Rahane, always enjoyed the way you played and what you brought to the game," Bhogle wrote on X.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also described Rahane as one of the most underrated cricketers and praised his calm and composed approach.

"One of the most underrated cricketers, and the man who led India to its greatest ever overseas Test series win @ajinkyarahane88. Calm, Solid. Kabhi shor nahi kiya, aur apna best karta raha. Just like against SA in Delhi, 2015 after a wonderful first innings, may you have a great second innings, Ajinkya," Sehwag wrote on X.

In Tests, Rahane played 85 matches and 144 innings, scoring 5,077 runs, including 12 centuries and 26 fifties, at an average of 38.46 and a strike rate of 49.50.

In ODIs, he has featured in 90 matches and 87 innings, scoring 2,962 runs, with 3 centuries and 24 fifties, at an average of 35.26 and a strike rate of 78.63. In T20Is, he has played 20 matches and 20 innings, scoring 375 runs, with no centuries and one fifty, at an average of 20.83 and a strike rate of 113.29.

Rahane had an undefeated Test captaincy record, featuring four wins, two draws, and the highest win percentage for an Indian Test captain with at least five matches.

His tenure included a memorable comeback victory in Melbourne and India's historic triumph at the Gabba, which ended Australia's long unbeaten streak at the venue during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which the Asian Giants won 2-1.

Rahane also led India to a crucial Test win against Australia in Dharamshala in 2017 and guided the team to victory over Afghanistan in 2018. (ANI)

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