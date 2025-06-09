DT
Dhoni, Hayden, Amala among 7 inducted into ICC’s Hall of Fame                  

Former India captain Dhoni led India to T20 World Cup win in 2007 and ODI World Cup victory in 2011
PTI
London, Updated At : 10:47 PM Jun 09, 2025 IST
Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni during an event in Bengaluru. PTI file
Former India captain MS Dhoni was on Monday inducted into the ICC’s Hall of Fame for the year 2025 along with Australian great Matthew Hayden and South Africa’s Hashim Amla.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will be inducting seven cricketers — five men and two women — into its Hall of Fame 2025.

“Celebrated for his calm under pressure and unmatched tactical nous, but also a trailblazer in the shorter formats, MS Dhoni’s legacy as one of the game’s greatest finishers, leaders and wicketkeepers has been honoured with his induction into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame,” said the ICC statement.

“With 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals and 538 matches across formats for India, Dhoni’s numbers reflect not just excellence but extraordinary consistency, fitness and longevity,” it said.

Dhoni, who led India to the T20 World Cup win in 2007, ODI World Cup victory in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013, said in a statement shared by the governing body that, “It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world.”

“To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever.”

