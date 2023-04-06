Dhoni, Yuvraj get MCC life membership

London, april 5
The prestigious Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), housed at the iconic Lord’s cricket ground, today gave ‘Life Membership’ to former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh.
The other Indians to get the membership are Suresh Raina, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami. The MCC announced naming 19 new honorary life members who represented eight Test-playing countries. The others who were honoured with the membership include Eoin Morgan and Kevin Pietersen from England, Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez and South Africa’s Dale Steyn.
