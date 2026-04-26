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Home / Sports / Dhoni's IPL 2026 comeback delayed by calf setback, says Fleming

Dhoni's IPL 2026 comeback delayed by calf setback, says Fleming

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ANI
Updated At : 10:35 PM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 26 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK), head coach Stephen Fleming, revealed that MS Dhoni is dealing with a persistent calf injury.

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He explained that the injury is delicate, as a further strain could rule Dhoni out for the entire season, and added that the veteran has since been focused on recovery and regaining movement.

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Despite being with CSK since March and regularly featuring in practice games and net sessions, widely shared on social media, Dhoni has yet to make an appearance in any of the team's eight matches so far.

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"The calf is a tough one. If he (MS Dhoni) takes off and rips the calf again, then he will be gone [for the whole season]. So we pushed it early. In a warm-up game, he tweaked it again, as my understanding. And since then, he has been just working hard to get some movement into it. But there was a setback," CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said after they went down to the Gujarat Titans by eight wickets on Sunday.

Fleming said Dhoni is steadily recovering from his injury, working closely with the physio and making gradual progress, though the team is still awaiting full clearance on his return.

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He further said that Dhoni has been actively observing young players in practice and match simulations, assessing their readiness for the IPL, while continuing to focus on his own rehabilitation. Fleming noted that while there is no fixed timeline, Dhoni is improving and could return soon once fully fit.

"But look, he's the guide on this one. And he's working hard with the physio and doing all the rehab. We're just waiting for the word, really. But all I can keep saying is it's not making light of this, he is progressing and doing everything," Fleming said.

"And I think after that, it was just about, he saw some of the youngsters playing in practice games and playing in match simulations where he felt confident enough in them, you know, who are ready, who have that ability to play in the IPL. After that, it was just about taking time for his recovery. Slowly, slowly, he is getting there. Never know, maybe next game, maybe after that, but definitely one day for sure," he concluded.

CSK are currently sixth on the points table after eight games, with three wins and five losses. They have six games left in IPL 2026, with the next one at home against the Mumbai Indians on May 2. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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