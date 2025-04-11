Ningbo [China], April 11 (ANI): The pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, India's last remaining representatives at the Badminton Asia Championships 2025, bowed out in the Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals on Friday.

As per a press note from Badminton Association of India (BAI), the pair lost 22-20, 21-13 to Hong Kong's fifth-seeded Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet on Friday.

This marks the end of the Indian challenge at the Badminton Asia Championships, which will continue till Sunday.

Advertisement

Earlier, PV Sindhu (Women's Singles), Kiran George and Priyanshu Rajawat (Men's Singles), and Hariharan Amsakarunan/Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi (Men's Doubles) reached the Round of 16 before exiting the tournament.

In a clash of two former world champions, Sindhu, the world number 17, succumbed to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, the world number four, in the round of 16 by 12-21, 21-16, 16-21 in one hour and six minutes, as per Olympics.com.

Advertisement

This marked Sindhu's 12th defeat to the Japanese in 26 matches and the third successive against her as well. Sindhu had defeated Yamaguchi in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics quarterfinals.

In men's singles, Priyanshu Rajawat lost to fifth seed Kodai Naraoka in two successive games by 14-21, 17-21. Also, Kiran George made a promising start against third-seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, but lost by 21-19, 13-21, 16-21.

Vitidsarn is the current world champion and men's silver medalist from the 2024 Olympics.

Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh lost 21-11, 21-14 to top-seeded Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin of China in the women's doubles, while in men's doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi went down 21-15, 21-14 to Malaysia's sixth-seeded team of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in just over half an hour.

In the men's singles, top stars and Paris 2024 Olympians Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy were knocked out in the first round itself. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)