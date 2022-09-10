 Diamond in king’s crown : The Tribune India

Diamond in king’s crown

In just 13 months, Chopra has backed up his Olympics gold with Worlds silver and Diamond League Finals title

Diamond in king’s crown

Neeraj Chopra threw to 88.44 metres to win the coveted Diamond League Finals. photos: AP/PTI

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, September 9

Just weeks after winning his first Diamond League gold, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra again scripted history as he became the first Indian to win the Diamond League Finals title.

Reigning Olympics champion Chopra won the coveted title in Zurich with a throw of 88.44 metres. After beginning with a foul throw, Chopra registered his best with his second attempt. He followed it up with 88m, 86.11m, 87.00m and 83.60m. Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch (86.94m) and Germany’s Julian Webber (83.73m) finished second and third, respectively.

“Normally, you try to start with a good throw but it did not happen for me as my grip on the javelin came loose and I fouled,” Chopra said. “You do think that one throw has been wasted but I was confident that I have a chance as I was throwing well during the warm-up,” he added.

“I am happy that I was consistent as I registered two throws over 88m. It would be wrong to suggest that I was confident that I won after the second throw itself. It is the same for me in every competition, I try to focus and give my best with all my throws because I know positions can change anytime,” he added.

90m barrier

Chopra further said that he was not under pressure to break the 90m barrier as winning the medal and performing well was more important to him. “I am not really disappointed for not crossing it. Of course it is a magical mark but performing well on competition day is more important. It is a barrier I want to cross but sport is such that even if you cross it you may fail to get a medal. Then you will think, I could have thrown the javelin three or four metres ahead. What is important is to do well on the day,” he said.

Despite failing to break the 90m barrier, Chopra was impressive with his throwing this season, consistently crossing the 88m mark. He won silver at the World Championships in July with a throw of 88.13m. It was India’s first silver in the history of the championships.

After missing the Commonwealth Games due to a groin strain, the 23-year-old returned to win gold at the Diamond League meet in Lausanne with a throw of 89.04m — his career’s third-best effort.

“Overall I am happy how the season ended. I was consistent and there was no pressure on me. I am also happy that despite the injury, I came back well and performed,” he said.

Support for others

Rather than savouring his title, Chopra pleaded with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to help other Indian athletes compete in international competitions. “I request the federation to help other javelin throwers as well. They have done well in domestic competitions but I feel they should get more international exposure. It was very odd to compete alone,” Chopra said.

“Hope our other athletes also get a chance to participate in international events and against some of the world’s best. Time has come that we get to compete and win together,” he added. “It is a good feeling if someone from your own country is competing. I saw Latvia and the Czech Republic had a few of their countrymen together. I want to experience that too. Competing in the Diamond League or any other big tournament would be wonderful for our other athletes,” he added.

Skipping Nat’l Games

Neeraj Chopra will not be seen in action at the National Games, scheduled to start in Gujarat from September 27. Chopra said he made the decision after consulting with his coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz. “My season is over. I have plans to have a vacation with my family friends and I will be out for at least two weeks. Since I will not be training during this period, rushing back for the National Games will be a big risk,” Chopra said. “I had a chat with my coach and he told me not to rush back as I have just recovered from the groin injury,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

2
Entertainment

After half the team of The Kapil Sharma Show decides not to do new season; Archana Puran Singh says Kapil is and will remain at the top of his game

3
Nation

Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes interim report says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

4
Nation

India declares state mourning on September 11 as mark of respect to Queen

5
Diaspora

On CCTV, Sikh priest attacked in UK ; Manchester police release video, man arrested

6
Book Reviews

[Exposed] Maggie Beer Gummies Australia SCAM ALERT Weight Loss Keto Gummy Do Not Buy Before Read!

7
Patiala

4 illegally constructed shops demolished in Patiala; mayor, other councillors hold protest

8
Nation

T-shirt war between BJP, Congress: Does Rahul Gandhi's shirt cost Rs 41K?

9
Haryana

Modi govt has ruined farmers, Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik says in Haryana's Rohtak

10
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure
World

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Top News

7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony

7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony

Four died in Mahendragarh, three in Sonipat; CM Khattar expr...

Amit Shah to address BJP meeting on Gehlot's home turf Jodhpur

Amit Shah to address BJP meeting on Gehlot's home turf Jodhpur

India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs by Sept 12: MEA

India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh by September 12: MEA

To dismantle infra, restore landform at PP-15 to pre-standof...

Forward posts along LAC in Arunachal to have helipads

Forward posts along LAC in Arunachal to have helipads

‘Get out’, you could have slapped him’: Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl’s 'physically fit' check-up done thrice

'Get out', you could have slapped him': Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl's 'physically fit' check-up done thrice

The chairperson shouted at the cop in Kaithal while discussi...


Cities

View All

Police party attacked, kin help murder bid accused escape

Police party attacked, kin help murder bid accused escape

Commuters to Satguru Ram Singh Colony a disgruntled lot

40 industrialists take part in technical workshop

125th anniversary: Martyrs of Battle of Saragarhi remembered

Man arrested for illegal mining

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur MLA

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Bathinda

Chandigarh to probe 29-yr ‘monopoly’ by sole chemist at GMSH-16

Chandigarh to probe 29-year 'monopoly' by sole chemist at GMSH-16

Adhere to noise levels or face music, Chandigarh administration tells clubs, bars

18 fresh cases of coronavirus in Chandigarh

At DAV College, bouncers keep outsiders at bay

Elderly couple among 3 die in mishaps in Panchkula

Ex-Jathedar stopped from boarding Metro over kirpan

Ex-Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Kewal Singh stopped from boarding Delhi Metro over kirpan

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Gurugram show cancelled after VHP, Bajrang Dal threaten protest

4 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Azad market

Common University Entrance Test results likely to be declared by September 15

Kejriwal meets Delhi LG Saxena, hopes ‘situation will improve’

Admn denies reports of illegal mining at Rattewal village

Admn denies reports of illegal mining at Rattewal village

24 injured as two buses collide

Hospital turning de facto centre for abandoned

5,700 farmers to get sugarcane dues soon

Nawanshahr village earns praise for its waste mgmt

Ludhiana district worst-hit as swine flu spreads tentacles

Ludhiana district worst-hit as swine flu spreads tentacles

3 killed in car accident near Ladhowal

State Vigilance Bureau books 2ASIs, Home Guard for taking bribe

AAP alleges corruption in National Highway-95 beautification work

Simarjit Singh Bains denied bail in rape case

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Dengue cases mount to 40 in district

Shut units making single-use plastic items, demands NGO

Punjabi varsity starts USIC web portal

Prime properties under Vigilance scanner