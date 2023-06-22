Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra back in action at Lausanne

PTI

New Delhi, June 21

Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra will return to action for the sixth stage of the Diamond League in Lausanne on June 30.

In the list released by the organisers of the prestigious athletics meet, the world No. 1 Indian’s name has been entered in the javelin throw event.

The names of top long jumpers Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar have also been entered.

Chopra had announced on Twitter last month that he had sustained a muscle strain during his training and, as a precautionary measure, he had pulled out of the FBK Games in the Netherlands (June 4) and the Paavo Nurmi meet in Finland (June 13). The 25-year-old also missed the recently-concluded National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.

The 25-year-old also has a scheduled tournament at the Golden Spike Ostrava in the Czech Republic on June 27.

He had won the Doha leg on May 5 with a throw of 88.67m.