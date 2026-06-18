DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Diaz, Munoz, Campaz fire Colombia to 3-1 win over Uzbekistan in World Cup

Diaz, Munoz, Campaz fire Colombia to 3-1 win over Uzbekistan in World Cup

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:03 AM Jun 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mexico City [Mexico], June 18 (ANI): Colombia kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a clinical 3-1 victory over debutants Uzbekistan at the Mexico City Stadium on Wednesday (local time).

Advertisement

Despite a spirited second-half equaliser from the Central Asian side, Nestor Lorenzo's men demonstrated their superior tournament pedigree to secure three vital points and take the early leadership in Group K. Daniel Munoz opened the scoring for Colombia before Uzbekistan briefly levelled. Luis Diaz restored Colombia's lead with a composed finish, and Jaminton Campaz sealed the 3-1 win with a late goal in stoppage time.

Advertisement

From the opening whistle, Colombia dominated the tempo, stringing together long sequences of possession against Fabio Cannavaro's men. The initial breakthrough nearly arrived in the 33rd minute when Colombia's Luis Diaz pierced the backline, only to see his sharp-angle shot strike the far post.

Advertisement

The South American pressure finally broke the deadlock in the 40th minute. Midfielder Jefferson Lerma dinked a perfectly weighted vertical pass over the Uzbek centre-backs. Overlapping right-back Daniel Munoz timed his diagonal run to perfection to smash a flying one-touch volley past goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov to make it 1-0 before the half-time.

The equaliser came in the 60th minute when Eldor Shomurodov controlled the play and fired a volley. Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas failed to deal with the shot cleanly, and Abbosbek Fayzullaev reacted quickest to head in the rebound and level the score.

Advertisement

However, Uzbekistan's joy lasted a mere five minutes. In the 65th minute, a loose throw-in near the halfway line allowed Gustavo Puerta to take possession and trigger an immediate counter-attack. Puerta squared the ball to Luis Diaz on the edge of the box, who fired a low drive into the far corner to reclaim the lead.

Colombia put the match beyond doubt in the 99th minute, when second-half substitute Jaminton Campaz found the back of the net to seal the 3-1 scoreline.

With Portugal and DR Congo drawing 1-1 earlier, Colombia sit comfortably at the top of Group K. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts