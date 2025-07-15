New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan criticised India's workload management approach with lead quick Jasprit Bumrah when England captain Ben Stokes is bowling his heart out after his recent return from injury in the third Test at Lord's.

Stokes, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for his valiant effort in England's 22-run victory, bowled 44 overs, the third most he has in a Test. He struck 44 and 33 with the bat and inflicted a crucial run out of Rishabh Pant in the first innings. Despite his workload management concerns, Stokes pushed his body and bowled a tenacious 9.2-over spell on the morning of the fifth day during England's defence of a 192-run total.

In his relentless effort, he scythed the priceless wicket of India's stylish opener KL Rahul. He didn't restrain himself and bowled a 10-over spell after lunch, during which he ended Jasprit Bumrah's resistance to take a 2-1 lead in the series eventually. In contrast, Bumrah delivered 43 overs, coming off fresh after taking a rest in the Edgbaston Test.

The number one Test bowler was bound to feature in just three Tests out of the five to manage his workload issues. The precaution around Bumrah's usage stems from a stress reaction in his back during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January. Pathan pointed out that if Stokes can manage to bowl consistently lengthy spells, India could have possibly missed a trick by not pushing its mainstay.

"Ben Stokes bowled a 9.2-over spell in the morning on Day 5. He is a 4D player. He bowls, bats, and even executes the crucial run out of Rishabh Pant - yet there's no talk of workload management when he bowls. But with india, it's different. Bumrah bowls five overs and then waits for Joe Root to come out, when you need to control the game. His workload was managed as he did not play at Edgbaston. When you're playing a match, there is no workload," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Tearaway Jofra Archer returned to the Test format after four years of absence, a phase during which injuries plagued him. Despite being short on experience and gametime, he notched up 150kph to send shivers down Indian batters' spines. He bowled in tandem with Stokes, scythed priceless wickets and finished with match figures of 5/105.

"Jofra Archer was playing a test after four years, and he bowled a six-over spell in the morning and came back to bowl more. Ben Stokes didn't think about workload at all. He does everything. If he can bowl a nine-over spell for his country, then we fell short in this aspect," he added. (ANI)

