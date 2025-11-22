DT
Home / Sports / "Didn't change my role at all": Mitchell Starc after Perth triumph

ANI
Updated At : 05:55 PM Nov 22, 2025 IST
Perth [Australia], November 22 (ANI): Mitchell Starc produced an all-round bowling performance to script Australia's dominant victory in the opening Ashes Test at the Perth Stadium. The left-arm pacer dismantled England with figures of 7/58 in the first innings and 3/55 in the second, finishing with a remarkable match haul of 10/113.

Reflecting on the Test, Starc said, "Sums it up. Travis Head, to take the game on like that and come up trumps was something to watch. Helter-skelter two days. There was a lot said going in but we needed to stick to our guns."

Australia's chase of 205 was spearheaded by a breathtaking counter-attacking knock from Travis Head, who hammered a 83-ball 123 studded with 16 fours and four sixes. His explosive innings completely took the game away from England.

Praising his fellow bowlers, Starc added, "Scotty (Scott) Boland came good, Brendan Doggett on debut was fantastic. First time I haven't had Josh (Hazlewood) and Pat (Cummins) around for a while. Didn't change my role at all. If I can just do my role as I've mostly done across the years, that was the plan."

Scott Boland backed up Starc superbly with a 4/33 spell in the second innings, while debutant Brendan Doggett impressed with five wickets across the match, showcasing Australia's impressive fast-bowling depth.

With Starc's fiery 10-fer and Head's astonishing assault, Australia sealed the opening Test by eight wickets, taking a confident 1-0 lead in the Ashes series. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

