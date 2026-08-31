New York [US], August 31 (ANI): Novak Djokovic revealed that he was struggling with physical issues during his first-round defeat at the US Open 2026, saying his body "started to collapse" as he suffered a shock loss against Argentina's Mariano Navone.

Advertisement

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was defeated 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 by Navone in a marathon clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium, ending his campaign in the opening round. The first-round loss also ended Djokovic's long-standing record of advancing past the opening round of a major since the 2006 Australian Open, according to the ATP Website.

Advertisement

Speaking after the match, the Serbian great said he had been dealing with similar issues throughout the season and found it difficult to perform at his best level.

Advertisement

"I think it was obvious that it was an awful feeling on the court for me. It's something that I've been carrying, unfortunately, pretty much every match this year," Djokovic said, as quoted by ATP Website.

The Tennis legend explained that he struggled with vomiting, cramps and pain during the contest, which affected his movement and ability to close out the match.

Advertisement

"Vomiting, throwing up, a serious issue there. Then my whole body starts to collapse, basically cramping and pain. The back just gave up in the end and shoulder, and I couldn't close it out," he added.

Djokovic, who had won the third set and was leading in the fourth before Navone turned the match around, said he tried his best to stay in the contest.

"I was a break up in the fourth, but just struggled all the way since the fourth game of the match. Again, I don't want to take too much out of his win. Congrats to him. He's a nice guy, a fighter. But I didn't enjoy myself," Djokovic said.

The Serbian legend said winning the third set gave him hope of making a comeback, but he was unable to overcome his physical struggles.

"I won a set and then the third one. Then I was like, 'Okay, maybe there is a chance'. I didn't want to give up in fourth or fifth, so I wanted to kind of finish the match," Djokovic added.

While trailing 1-3 in the deciding set, the New York crowd attempted to rally Djokovic. The 39-year-old was clearly touched, tearing up in the moment.

"They were super nice. So grateful to experience this. When it comes to [the] match itself and overall feeling of how I felt with body and while playing, it was really not enjoyable. I pretty much despised every moment that I spent on the court for that," Djokovic said.

"But from the perspective of the crowd and support, it was incredible, honestly, from the beginning. They were trying to lift me up in important moments, and I'm very sorry that I didn't perform as well as I should have or could have or wanted to for them. But the love and appreciation they gave me in the end was really touched my heart," he added.

The defeat ended Djokovic's hopes of chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title at this year's US Open. His exit comes after World No. 1 Jannik Sinner withdrew from the tournament due to injury, while defending champion Carlos Alcaraz entered the event after a long break from competition. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)