By Vipul Kashyap

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The members of the Indian women's cricket team for the blind expressed their happiness at the warm welcome received at home following their win at the first-ever Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind in Sri Lanka. The title-winning team was ecstatic to have met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.

Advertisement

Chandu, the head coach of the team and Sunita and Kavya, two players from the winning squad, spoke to ANI at a felicitation event for the team in Delhi.

Advertisement

Chandu, while speaking to ANI, said, "It was a very good experience (being welcomed in India). Especially when we went to Bangalore, we met the CM sir (Siddaramaiah) there. All the kids are very happy."

Advertisement

Speaking on meeting PM Modi at his residence on Thursday, she said, "Oh my God! It's like a dream come true. It was the most important. All the players had the same wish to win and meet the PM sir. And we met him. He knew everything. Whatever we did. He interacted with every player, asked them how many wickets they took, what did they do in the tournament and what good moments they had. He motivated us a lot and fed us laddoos."

Kavya, who was also the part of the team, also told ANI, "We did not expect this (the welcome back home). PM Modi spoke to us so nicely and fed us laddoos."

She also said that people back home are waiting for them to return.

"Before, no one was calling me. Now, everyone is calling me," she added.

Sunita, another member from the team also said that when the team was interacting with PM Modi, it did not feel like he was the Prime Minister.

"He spoke to us like he was one of us. We told him we needed support, a ground. So whatever we said, he said he will get it done," she added.

"Everyone in the village is calling to welcome us. We want to bring forward the girls who want to play cricket. We need support. Society curses us, calls us blind when we sit at home, but now that we have won, everyone is coming to pat our backs," she concluded.

Fresh from their historic triumph at the inaugural T20 World Cup for the Blind, the Indian Women's Cricket Team for the Blind was warmly felicitated by the Nora Solomon Foundation, Chintels CSR wing on Friday. Celebrating their undefeated run, the event highlighted the team's remarkable grit, teamwork, and resilience.

Reaffirming its commitment to inclusivity through sports, Chintels Group has extended its support to Team India throughout the tournament and awarded each member of the Indian team a prize money of Rs 1.00 Lakh. The Group's CSR wing, Nora Solomon Foundation, continues to drive initiatives in education, healthcare, and social welfare.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prashant Solomon, Director, Chintels Group and Trustee, Nora Solomon Foundation, said: "The team's victory is a proud moment for India. These remarkable athletes have demonstrated an unmatched spirit and determination, thereby encouraging other people with disabilities to move ahead and fulfil their dreams and aspirations. Their World Cup win is not only a milestone for Indian cricket for the blind but a moment of pride for the entire nation. We are privileged to stand with them in celebrating this achievement."Reflecting on the team's remarkable journey,

Captain Deepika TC said: "This victory carries the weight of every struggle we faced; limited resources, intense training challenges, and moments when the odds felt impossible. But we refused to give up. Standing here as World Cup champions is proof that determination can turn even the toughest journey into an unforgettable triumph. We hope our win inspires many more like us to chase their dreams with courage".

Talking about the final match, India restricted Nepal to 114/5 in 20 overs after opting to field first. Indian batters didn't break a sweat while chasing a 115-run target. They scored 100 runs in the first 10 overs, ensuring there was no more threat. Opener Phula Saren smashed 44 runs off 27 balls, including four boundaries, whereas Karuna K played a fiery knock of 27-ball 42 as India reached the target in the 13th over.

Saren was adjudged Player of the Match for a match-winning innings. It is a monumental achievement for the India Blind women's cricket team as they remained undefeated throughout the tournament to lift the prestigious title.

India won their opening game against Sri Lanka, followed by a 57-run win over Australia after failing to chase down the target of 293. India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan, chasing down the 136-run target in 10.2 overs. In the semi-final, they thrashed Australia by nine wickets and sealed the trophy with a one-sided win over Nepal. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)