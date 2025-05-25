DT
Home / Sports / "Didn't have confidence before that I'd do well": Sameer Rizvi after match winning knock

"Didn't have confidence before that I'd do well": Sameer Rizvi after match winning knock

ANI
Updated At : 01:02 AM May 25, 2025 IST
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 25 (ANI): Sameer Rizvi delivered a breathtaking performance with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 58 off just 25 balls to guide Delhi Capitals (DC) to a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their final Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 league match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a daunting target of 207, DC looked under pressure before Rizvi stepped in and turned the game on its head with a fearless knock filled with clean hitting. His innings, laced with three boundaries and four towering sixes, earned him the 'Player of the Match' award and helped his side cross the finish line in 19.3 overs.

"Feels good to get the POTM," Rizvi said after the match, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Have been working hard for 2-3 months about my game. I didn't have confidence before that I'd do well, but it has come after this innings," he added.

When Rizvi walked out to bat, DC still needed over 114 runs. He took his time to settle in before launching a calculated assault on the Punjab bowlers.

"When I went in, we needed more than 120. I took 4-5 balls, knew that the wicket was good, and then played my shots," he explained.

The win, though not enough to take DC into the playoffs, was a strong finish to their campaign and a memorable one for Rizvi, who announced himself as a promising young finisher.

Punjab Kings have already qualified for the playoffs, and are sitting at the second spot with seventeen points.

Rizvi, who came in during the latter stages of the chase, found an able partner in Tristan Stubbs (18*), and the duo ensured there were no further hiccups, guiding Delhi to victory with three balls to spare. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

