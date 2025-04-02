Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Nehal Wadhera's debut for Punjab Kings (PBKS) this season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was as unexpected for him as it was impactful for the team.

The left-handed batter played a crucial role in PBKS's commanding eight-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow, scoring an unbeaten 43 off just 25 balls, including three boundaries and four sixes. However, what made his performance even more remarkable was that he had no idea he would be playing until moments before the game.

"I didn't know I would be playing. I only brought one kit because I was sure I wouldn't be in the XI. Normally, I carry two--one for batting and another for fielding. I even came in full sleeves," Wadhera revealed in the post-match press conference.

"Sometimes, things work in your favour. If I had known earlier, I might have overthought it...this was one of those days when I was lucky that I did not know that I would be playing, and it turned out to be lucky for me," he added.

The first indication that he might be playing came during the warm-up when PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting approached him.

"Ricky came up to me and said, 'If we bowl first, you'll be in the eleven.' I was a bit surprised and kept thinking, 'How can I be in the XI just because we're bowling first?' I thought maybe he made a mistake," Wadhera recalled.

"Once the playing XI was announced, I realized I was in. That's why I only started warming up around the 11th or 12th over, knowing I might have to field," he noted.

Being put to bat first, LSG was reeling at 35/3, but fighting knocks from Nicholas Pooran (44 in 30 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Ayush Badoni (41 in 33 balls, with a four and three sixes) and a fiery cameo by Abdul Samad (27 in 12 balls, with two fours and two sixes) gave LSG something to fight for. Arshdeep was the top bowler with three wickets and figures of 3/43.

Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Maxwell and Yuzvendra Chahal were also among wickets as except for a half-century stand between Pooran and Badoni for fourth wicket, nothing really got going for LSG as they struggled to form long partnerships.

During the run-chase, PBKS did lose Priyansh Arya (8) early. But power-packed knocks from Prabhsimran Singh (69 in 34 balls, with nine fours and two sixes), skipper Shreyas Iyer (52* in 30 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Nehal Wadhera (43* in 25 balls, with three fours and four sixes) took PBKS to a eight-wicket win with 22 balls left.

Digvesh Rathi's spell of 2/30 in four overs was not enough.PBKS are at the second spot in the points table and made it two wins in two, while LSG have slipped to sixth spot with a win and two losses. (ANI)

