Seattle [US], July 6 (ANI): Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia launched a scathing attack on FIFA's decision to make United States striker Folarin Balogun eligible for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash between the two nations, reported Reuters.

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He referred to the move as an April Fool's joke and questioned its impact on the integrity of the sport.

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Speaking ahead of Monday's knockout encounter, Garcia criticised FIFA's unprecedented decision to suspend Balogun's automatic one-match ban following his red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

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"I didn't know that at the FIFA World Cup the fifth of July is now the first of April and it's April Fool's Day," Garcia told reporters, as per Reuters.

The Belgium coach also referred to a statement issued by the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA), which described itself as "astonished" by FIFA's ruling and said it was "investigating all potential options."

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Backing his federation's stance, Garcia said, "We are not defending the national team or the federation, we are defending football with its ethics and integrity."

Despite his criticism of the decision, Garcia insisted the controversy would not distract Belgium from their preparations for the last-16 contest. However, he became increasingly frustrated with repeated questions on the subject.

"Please don't waste your time talking about that. We want to focus on sporting matters," he said, as per Reuters.

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also acknowledged the surprise surrounding FIFA's decision but stressed that the players remained focused solely on the match.

"For us as players, nothing changes. We focus on the game, to win on the pitch, whoever plays," Courtois said.

FIFA announced on Sunday that Balogun would be available for the United States after suspending the implementation of his automatic one-match ban.

In its statement, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee said, "By operation of Article 27 FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one (1) year."

Balogun had been sent off in the 64th minute of the USA's 2-0 Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. The 25-year-old forward has scored three goals during the tournament and is expected to start against Belgium.

The decision was welcomed by United States President Donald Trump, who posted on Truth Social: "Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice! President Donald J. Trump."

Away from the disciplinary controversy, Courtois also reflected on Belgium's transition following the country's celebrated "golden generation."

"I think this is a new era for us," he said. "It's true that there are some players from the golden era, as some would like to say. But the truth is that the World Cup in Qatar (in 2022) for us was not that good; we were eliminated in the group stage. Now we have another generation with younger people, new people, willing to do great things and write in the history pages for Belgium."

The United States and Belgium meet on Monday (Local Time) with a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals at stake, but FIFA's decision to overturn Balogun's automatic suspension has already become one of the tournament's biggest talking points off the pitch. (ANI)

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