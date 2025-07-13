London [UK], July 13 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka opener Kumar Sangakkara wasn't impressed with Yashasvi Jaiswal's rusty seven-ball duck during India's pursuit of a 193-run target against England during the third Test at the 'Home of Cricket', Lord's.

Jaiswal appeared jaded and struggled to find his rhythm, and eventually lost his wicket to tearaway Jofra Archer. With three slips, short leg and a gully, Archer delivered a sizzling 141kph delivery, banged in short outside off and forced a thick top-edge.

The ball ballooned straight into the sky and landed safely into the gloves of wicketkeeper Jamie Smith as Jaiswal returned without troubling the scorers. Even in the first innings, Jaiswal perished against Archer and lost his wicket for 13(8).

Sangakkara dissected the youngster's approach and said on Sky Sports, "Watching Jaiswal in the first over that he faced, he didn't look comfortable, he didn't look watchable. He has spent a long time at short leg for India, and he has come out looking a bit jaded."

Karun Nair joined hands with KL Rahul to navigate India safely through the final hour of the fourth day. He pulled a couple of delightful strokes but made a single error of judgement that cost him his wicket. He left a delivery that nipped sharply back into him and got pinned in front of the stumps. Umpire Paul Reiffel didn't hesitate for a moment and lifted his finger in a flash as Nair returned with 14(33).

Former England cricketer Michael Atherton struggled to digest the fashion in which Nair lost his wicket and said, "It was a very strange leave from Nair, particularly the end he is batting at. From the Pavilion End, you know the ball is naturally going to run back in at you down the slope. To make matters worse, he will have a big bruise in the morning as it hit him on the inside of the pad!"

Adding insult to injury, Brydon Carse nipped the ball back into India captain Shubman Gill, whose feet didn't budge an inch and ended up getting trapped in front of the middle stump. Gill reviewed the decision, but the replay showed that the ball beat his inside edge and struck his knee roll, forcing the skipper to return cheaply on 6(9).

India sent Akash Deep as a nightwatchman to see off the day. As things started to heat up, England captain Ben Stokes bowled a cracker to clean up the tail-ender on 1(11) as India ended the day with 58/4. (ANI)

