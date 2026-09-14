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Home / Sports / “Didn’t put up a good score”: Zadran reflects on Afghanistan’s loss to India in 1st T20

“Didn’t put up a good score”: Zadran reflects on Afghanistan’s loss to India in 1st T20

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ANI
Updated At : 12:12 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran admitted his side failed to post a competitive total despite "batting well" in the middle overs, as India secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the first T20I played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

The victory gives India a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

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India chased down the target of 157 in just 13.4 overs, with Abhishek Sharma smashing 82 off 32 balls (seven fours and seven sixes) and Ishan Kishan contributing 42. The pair stitched a 121-run partnership for the second wicket.

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Azmatullah Omarzai led the fightback after his side were reduced to 43/5 and put on a partnership of 83 runs with Mohammad Nabi.

Omarzai remained unbeaten on 64 off 44 balls to help Afghanistan finish with 156/8.

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Speaking at the post-match presentation, Zadran felt Afghanistan's total was not enough despite their recovery in the middle overs and credited India for their disciplined bowling and sharp fielding.

The Afghanistan skipper also singled out Kishan's run-out of Ibrahim Zadran as a key moment in the contest. The Afghanistan batter was run out for 11 in the fourth over following a sharp piece of fielding from Kishan.

“We batted well in the middle overs but didn't put up a good score. Their bowlers and fielders did well, that run out by Kishan was the turning point I think. They're the best fielding side. Gurbaz didn't have his day, but he will come back stronger,” he said.

Arshdeep Singh finished with figures of 3/19. The second match of the series will be played on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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