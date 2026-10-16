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Home / Sports / “Didn't really expect it”: Mason Crane on England recall for Pakistan tri-series

“Didn't really expect it”: Mason Crane on England recall for Pakistan tri-series

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ANI
Updated At : 02:01 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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London [UK], October 16 (ANI): England leg-spinner Mason Crane admitted he did not expect an international recall after being named in the squad for the upcoming ODI tri-series in Pakistan, marking his return to the national side after nearly nine years, according to the ICC website.

The 29-year-old, who made three international appearances as a 20-year-old in 2017 and early 2018, admitted he had begun to lose hope of another opportunity before rediscovering his ambition in recent years.

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"I didn't really expect it, to be honest. It was a bit out of the blue. But it's really cool and I'm buzzing. I think there was a period a few years ago where I was sort of resigned to the fact it may not come again, where I maybe put a bit too much pressure on myself and wasn't particularly enjoying it,” he said while speaking to the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, according to the ICC website.

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“But the last couple of years I feel like I've I sort of got that spark back and the ambition that comes with it,” he added.

Crane’s last international appearance came in the final Test of England's 2017-18 Ashes tour in Sydney, where he dismissed Usman Khawaja, who had scored 171 runs, as Australia went on to win the series 4-0.

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Crane also featured in two T20 Internationals against South Africa, where his only wicket was that of former Proteas great AB de Villiers.

Crane has impressed in England's domestic circuit in 2026, taking 34 wickets in 14 County Championship matches and another 15 in 10 Vitality Blast appearances, strengthening his case for an international recall.

Crane said he has worked on improving his consistency and variations as a leg-spinner, focusing on adapting to match situations and finding ways to dismiss specific batters rather than relying on occasional standout deliveries.

"I don't want to just be a highlights reel bowler, every now and then bowl a really good ball and just live off that. I pride myself on trying to play to the situations really, trying to work out how I'm going to get the most out of a wicket and get a particular guy out. I've also given myself a bit more freedom, I guess, with the ball now. I try and bowl more variations, but I'm also better at bowling them now. It's about sort of adding as many strings to your bow. It's really important," he said.

England will open their tri-series campaign against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on October 20, with the tournament serving as part of the teams' preparations for the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

England’s squad for the tri-series: 

Harry Brook (c), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

Tri-series schedule:

October 18 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Rawalpindi

October 20 - Pakistan vs England, Rawalpindi

October 22 - Sri Lanka vs England, Rawalpindi

October 25 - Pakistan vs England, Lahore

October 27 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Lahore

October 29 - Sri Lanka vs England, Lahore

October 31 - Final, Lahore. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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