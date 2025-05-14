Diego Mauricio bids farewell to Odisha FC after four memorable seasons

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 14 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC (OFC) announced on Tuesday the departure of Brazilian forward Diego Mauricio. The striker spent four seasons with the club across two separate stints, leaving behind a legacy of commitment and memorable performances in the Odisha FC jersey, as per the official website of ISL.

He featured in 86 ISL matches, scoring 44 goals and contributing 13 assists. Across all competitions, he scored more than 50 goals in Odisha FC colours.

Mauricio first joined the Kalinga Warriors in the 2020-21 season and made an immediate impact, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in his debut campaign in Indian football.

Advertisement

He returned for a second spell in 2022 and took his game to the next level. That season, he again netted 12 goals in the league along with four assists, winning the Golden Boot and helping Odisha FC qualify for the ISL playoffs for the first time in their history.

The season turned even more historic when Mauricio led the line in Odisha FC's triumphant Kalinga Super Cup campaign -- the club's first major trophy. He scored five goals and set up two more en route to the title.

Advertisement

"We'll always remember the electrifying moments you created, the stunning goals that brought us to our feet, and the unwavering commitment you showed. You weren't just a player; you became a part of our community, and your presence will be deeply missed both on and off the field," the club wrote in a heartfelt message on social media, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

In the 2023-24 season, following their Super Cup triumph, Odisha FC made their debut in continental football and reached the AFC Cup Inter-Zonal semi-finals. Mauricio played a key role once again, scoring three goals and assisting three more.

He remained a consistent goal threat, netting ten times in the 2023-24 ISL season and adding another nine goals in the recently concluded 2024-25 campaign.

Mauricio's departure brings down the curtain on a memorable chapter defined by consistency, charisma, and goals that lit up Odisha FC's faithful. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)