Diksha makes strong finish

Brandenburg (Germany), May 20
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar finally returned to form, finishing tied-24th alongside compatriots Pranavi Urs and Tvesa Malik at the German Masters here. Diksha finally got her mojo back as she fired six birdies on the second nine. After being one-over for her first nine holes, Diksha had six birdies in the next eight holes and finished with a 67 for a total of 1-under 287.
Pranavi, who was tied-second after the first round, shot a 69 which included a streak of four birdies from the 13th to 16th. Tvesa, who made the cut on the line, finished with a 71 that had two birdies and one bogey. She was also 1-under for four days.
Korda back in winner’s circle
Nelly Korda outlasted Hannah Green of Australia down the stretch to win the Americas Open in Jersey City. Korda’s 1-under 71 was enough to finish at 14-under 274 and beat Green by a single shot. Green bogeyed the final hole when a par would have forced a playoff. — Agencies
