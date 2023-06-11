Diksha misses cut, Sharma ensured of weekend action

Stockholm: India’s Shubhankar Sharma shot a bogey-free second round to ensure weekend action at the Scandinavian Mixed Open but compatriot Diksha Dagar failed to make the cut. Sharma, who had a disappointing 75 in the first round, was bogey-free in the second with birdies on the third, fifth, 12th and 15th as he rose to tied-48th. On the other hand, Dagar was 5-over for the first round and went to 3-over in the second to miss the cut.

Paris

Kipyegon sets second world record in a week

Faith Kipyegon set a world record in the 5,000 metres on Friday, a week after becoming the fastest woman ever over 1,500 metres. The two-time Olympics and world 1,500m champion set the world record in the women’s 5,000m in just her third elite race over the distance when she won at the Diamond League meet in Paris in 14 minutes, 5.20 seconds.

New Delhi

Neeraj pulls out of Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland

Recovering from a muscle strain he had sustained last month, superstar Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has pulled out of the prestigious Paavo Nurmi Games to be held on June 13 at Turku in Finland.

Beijing

Messi in Beijing for friendly before move to Miami

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi arrived in Beijing on Saturday for a friendly match before leaving a storied European career to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami as a free agent. Agencies