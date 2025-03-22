DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Diksha shoots another fine round, lies sixth; Pranavi, Avani are 19th

Diksha shoots another fine round, lies sixth; Pranavi, Avani are 19th

Diksha Dagar added another good round of 3-under 68 and moved to 7-under after the second round of the Ford Women's Open in Wollongong Golf Club. Diksha who was Tied-fourth after the first round is now Tied-sixth as Sara Kouskova (67-63) joined England's Mimi Rhodes (68-62) to take the shared lead. The leaders were at 12-under and five ahead of Diksha, as per a release from LET.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:32 PM Mar 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Wollongong [Australia], March 22 (ANI): Diksha Dagar added another good round of 3-under 68 and moved to 7-under after the second round of the Ford Women's Open in Wollongong Golf Club. Diksha who was Tied-fourth after the first round is now Tied-sixth as Sara Kouskova (67-63) joined England's Mimi Rhodes (68-62) to take the shared lead. The leaders were at 12-under and five ahead of Diksha, as per a release from LET.

Also making the cut with solid second round cards were Pranavi Urs (71-68) and rookie Avani Prashanth (72-67). At 3-under for 36 holes they were Tied-19th.

Diksha opened with a birdie on the first but dropped a shot on the fifth for the second day running. She made up with a birdie on the seventh only to drop a shot on Par-5 ninth for the second time in as many rounds. Diksha once again made ample use of scoring on back with three birdies on the 13th, 17th and 18th and no bogeys for a 68.

Advertisement

On a course where the back nine starts on the ninth, Pranavi had a birdie start and added further birdies on the 14th, 16th and 17th. There were no more birdies and she dropped a shot on the seventh for a 68.

Avani, who has won pro titles on her home Tour, the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour and the LETAS while being an amateur, opened birdie-birdie on the front nine and had further birdies on the ninth, 10th, 13th, 15th and the 16th but closed with a bogey. She earlier dropped shots on the fourth and the fifth in her 67.

Advertisement

Both Mimi and Sara carded career-low rounds but the second round was yet to be completed as 10 players are still left to finish as darkness set in New South Wales.

Rhodes had a round to remember carding 10 birdies en route to a course-record 62. This included a fabulous finishing birdie at the par-3 8th after she had to wait over an hour to make the 10-foot putt because of a thunder and lightning suspension.

With little light left on Friday evening, Kouskova matched the rookie's tally thanks to a bogey-free round of 63 (-8).

The Czech star also had to deal with the thunder suspension being pulled from the 13th hole where she was putting for eagle. Kouskova kept her composure after the restart to convert the eagle. She would card six birdies elsewhere for a flawless round of golf.

In solo third on nine-under par is one of yesterday's leaders, Kirsten Rudgeley (65-68) at 9-under. Spain's Blanca Fernandez and Sweden's Moa Folke share fourth on eight-under par.

The cut currently sits at one-over par with 10 players still left to finish at Wollongong Golf Club. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper