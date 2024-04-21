Dinesh Karthik 100% ready to play T20 World Cup

PTI

Kolkata, April 20

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who has been in phenomenal form in this IPL, has not given up on his dream to play for India again and would do “everything he can to be on the flight” to the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies next month.

Karthik, who will turn 39 by the time the World Cup begins on June 1, was also part of the last edition of the T20I World Cup in Australia in 2022, which was also his last appearance for Team India. Returning to the IPL this season, he has taken his batting to a new level and displayed some astonishing power-hitting as his strike-rate reached 205-plus.

He is also the third leading run-getter for RCB with 226 runs, behind Virat Kohli (361) and skipper Faf du Plessis (232). With Karthik also emerging as a contender, the wicketkeeper slot will be hotly-contested and the management may pick two at the most. “I respect any decision that they take. But all I can say is I’m 100 per cent ready,” he said ahead of the clash against KKR.— PTI

Battle lines drawn as PBKS face GT

Mullanpur: Their campaigns on the line after a string of defeats, laggards Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will be desperate to arrest the slide and get back to winning ways in their IPL match here tomorrow. Former champions GT have slipped to the eighth position in the standings after an embarrassing loss to Delhi Capitals at home, where they were bowled out for 89 to suffer their third defeat in four matches. PBKS are struggling in the ninth place following a nine-run loss to Mumbai Indians away, the margin of defeat reduced by an incredible rearguard act by the in-form duo of Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh.

