Dinesh Karthik, Uthappa, Andrew Tye in action as Hong Kong Sixes 2025 set for kick off on Friday

Dinesh Karthik, Uthappa, Andrew Tye in action as Hong Kong Sixes 2025 set for kick off on Friday

ANI
Updated At : 11:10 PM Nov 06, 2025 IST
Hong Kong, November 6 (ANI): The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 is set to begin on Friday (November 7), running through to November 9, at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong.

Known for its thrilling six-a-side, six-over format, the tournament brings together top international talent and exciting cricket entertainment that fans around the world have come to love.

A total of 12 international teams will compete for glory this year: India, Australia, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, Afghanistan, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and hosts Hong Kong, China.

The inclusion of Kuwait, making their debut, adds an exciting new dimension to the global event. Across the three days, fans can expect 29 high-intensity matches, including 12 pool games leading up to the knockout rounds.

Each game will consist of six overs per side, with six players in each team. Every bowler will bowl one over, except for the wicketkeeper, while one bowler will be allowed to deliver two overs. The teams have been divided into four pools, and the top two from each group will advance to the quarterfinals.

Defending champions Sri Lanka will aim to retain their crown against a strong field, including India, led by the experienced Dinesh Karthik. India's squad features stars like Robin Uthappa and Stuart Binny, adding both experience and flair.

Other notable names in action include Andrew Tye from Australia, Joe Denly from England, Babar Hayat leading the hosts Hong Kong, China, Akbar Ali, the U19 World Cup-winning captain from Bangladesh, and Abbas Afridi from Pakistan.

Fans can look forward to some classic rivalries lighting up the stage. India vs Pakistan on the opening day, Australia vs England, and Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka will headline the pool clashes.

The tournament will feature a perfect blend of international stars, emerging players, and a carnival atmosphere that celebrates cricket in its most entertaining form. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

