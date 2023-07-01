Dipika-Harinder crowned Asian mixed doubles champs

Huangzhou (China), June 30
The Indian duo of Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu won the gold medal at the Asian Squash Mixed Doubles Championships here today.
Overall, India ended its campaign with two medals as the duo of Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh secured a bronze after losing a close semifinal battle to Ivan Yuen and Rachel Arnold of Malaysia.
Ivan and Rachel, however, were handed a defeat by Dipika and Sandhu, who won a hard-fought contest 11-10 11-8 to clinch the title.
