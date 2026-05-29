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Home / Sports / "Disappointing not to get over the line": Charlotte Dean after England lose 1st T20I

"Disappointing not to get over the line": Charlotte Dean after England lose 1st T20I

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ANI
Updated At : 08:50 AM May 29, 2026 IST
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Chelmsford [UK], May 29 (ANI): England Women captain Charlotte Dean admitted her side fell short despite a fighting effort, as India Women secured a 38-run victory in the opening T20I of the three-match series at Chelmsford on Thursday.

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Chasing a competitive target of 189, England showed resistance but were unable to capitalise on key phases of the game as they made 150/8, falling short by 38 runs as visitors took a 1-0 lead in the series.

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Reflecting on the match, Dean said early setbacks hurt their chase but credited the batters for showing intent despite losing wickets.

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"Two early wickets. But they kept scoring runs despite those early wickets. They had wickets in hand. Played really well. Proud of the effort in hot conditions," Dean said.

"Bell bowled well at the start and the death. Disappointing not to get over the line," she added.

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Dean also drew parallels with a previous defeat, noting similarities in how the game slipped away from England despite a solid platform.

"Reminiscent of the game we had against New Zealand in Canterbury," she said. Praising Amy Jones' fighting knock, Dean said the wicketkeeper-batter stood out in an otherwise inconsistent batting display.

"Jones was brilliant," she noted.

The England skipper further pointed to a decisive partnership in the match that tilted the momentum in India's favour, while also indicating that the team is in a transition phase.

"The difference was that massive partnership. We are working on a younger middle-order," Dean said.

After being put in to bat, India lost Smriti Mandhana early but recovered through a solid partnership between Yastika Bhatia, who scored a brisk 54 off 40 balls, and Jemimah Rodrigues, who anchored the innings with a superb 69 off 40 deliveries. A late push, including contributions from Deepti Sharma, helped India post a competitive total of 188/7.

England's bowling was led by Lauren Bell, who took three wickets, while Tilly Corteen-Coleman also impressed with disciplined spells in the middle overs.

In reply, England lost early wickets before Amy Jones fought back with a resilient 67 off 48 balls, supported briefly by Heather Knight. However, India's bowlers, led by Nandni Sharma's 3/23, broke the chase open with timely strikes. Kranti Gaud also chipped in with early wickets, while Deepti Sharma added control in the middle overs.

England eventually fell short by 38 runs, giving India a well-rounded victory driven by strong batting depth, disciplined bowling, and sharp fielding. With the win, India Women take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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