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Home / Sports / "Discovering what else I can do with ChatGPT": Sachin Tendulkar announces partnership with OpenAI

"Discovering what else I can do with ChatGPT": Sachin Tendulkar announces partnership with OpenAI

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ANI
Updated At : 11:57 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Monday announced his partnership with OpenAI, saying he is looking forward to exploring new possibilities with ChatGPT and sharing his experiences with others.

Tendulkar made the announcement through a post on X, where he said the partnership would involve discovering new ways to use ChatGPT and encouraging more people to explore the technology.

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“I’m excited to announce my partnership with OpenAI. We have some interesting things coming up, and I can’t wait to share them with you. I’ve always been curious... One question usually leads to another, and ChatGPT has certainly encouraged that habit. But it has also proved useful when I’ve needed to get things done, like planning my last trip with the family,” Tendulkar wrote on X.

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“That’s what I’m looking forward to with this partnership. Discovering what else I can do with ChatGPT, sharing what I find useful, and encouraging more people to give it a try with something they care about. A question, an idea, something you’ve always wanted to explore. There are so many places to start. Looking forward to exploring together,” he added.

He also shared a video where he asks ChatGPT to play a game and asks it to guess who is he with the help of only 10 questions. And ChatGPT finally gets the right answer with the help of those 10 questions.

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Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest batters in cricket history, is the highest run-scorer in international cricket with 34,357 runs across 664 matches. He scored 15,921 runs in Tests, 18,426 in ODIs and 10 in his only T20I, while his 100 international centuries remain a landmark achievement.

The former India batter played international cricket from 1989 to 2013 and became the first player to score an ODI double century when he made an unbeaten 200 against South Africa in 2010.

Tendulkar also became the first cricketer to reach 50 international centuries and was the first sportsperson to receive the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2014.

The partnership comes as OpenAI continues to expand ChatGPT's applications across different sectors. Earlier this month, the company launched ChatGPT for Financial Services, a platform focused initially on investment banking and equity research, with access to financial datasets and tools for financial modelling and enterprise use. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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