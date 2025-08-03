DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / ‘Distance teaches you the value of presence’: Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap give marriage another chance

‘Distance teaches you the value of presence’: Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap give marriage another chance

The post comes as a surprise, just weeks after the couple announced their separation after over six years together
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:34 AM Aug 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The image is captioned, “Sometimes distance teaches you the value of presence. Here we are—trying again.” Instagram/@nehwalsaina
Advertisement

Badminton player Saina Nehwal and her husband Parupalli Kashyap are giving their marriage another chance, just weeks after publicly announcing their separation.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old Olympic medallist took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photograph with Kashyap. The image was captioned, “Sometimes distance teaches you the value of presence. Here we are—trying again.”

Advertisement

The post came as a surprise to one and all as the couple announced last month that they had decided to part ways after over six years together.

At the time, Nehwal had written, “Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We are choosing peace, growth, and healing for ourselves and each other.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts