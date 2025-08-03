‘Distance teaches you the value of presence’: Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap give marriage another chance

Badminton player Saina Nehwal and her husband Parupalli Kashyap are giving their marriage another chance, just weeks after publicly announcing their separation.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old Olympic medallist took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photograph with Kashyap. The image was captioned, “Sometimes distance teaches you the value of presence. Here we are—trying again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina)

Advertisement

The post came as a surprise to one and all as the couple announced last month that they had decided to part ways after over six years together.

At the time, Nehwal had written, “Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We are choosing peace, growth, and healing for ourselves and each other.”