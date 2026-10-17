District Judo Championship Rajouri promotes sportsmanship, discipline, self-defence amongst children

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 17 (ANI): The District Judo Championship is being organised at the Indoor Complex of the Sports Stadium, Rajouri, with the aim of encouraging children to participate in sports, promoting their overall development and keeping them away from negative influences such as drug abuse and mobile phone addiction.

The championship aims to inculcate sportsmanship, discipline and confidence among young participants, helping them focus on their studies, physical fitness and personal development. Children from various schools and clubs are participating in different categories, ranging from junior to senior levels.

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One of the major highlights of the championship is the participation of very young children, with even three-year-olds beginning their warm-up sessions at the venue. The event has also witnessed encouraging participation by girls, reflecting growing interest among young female athletes in martial arts and combat sports.

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The organisers said that special emphasis is being laid on increasing girls' participation in martial arts, enabling them to learn self-defence techniques alongside sports training. They highlighted that self-defence skills can prove valuable in everyday life by helping girls develop confidence and the ability to protect themselves.

The championship provides a platform for budding judokas to showcase their talent and gain competitive experience. It also aims to prepare promising players to represent Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, and the country at higher levels of competition.

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The initiative highlights the importance of sports in shaping the future of children by promoting a healthy lifestyle, discipline, confidence and positive engagement among the youth.

Judo coach Yasmin, while speaking to ANI, said the District Judo Championship aims to encourage children to participate in sports, promote their overall development and keep them away from drug abuse and mobile phone addiction by instilling discipline and sportsmanship.

“The District Judo Championship is taking place here today in Rajouri. The goal of organising this competition and championship is to get kids involved in sports and motivate them for their overall development. It's to keep kids away from things like drugs, so they don't get distracted and start focusing on mobile phones or other activities instead. So our motive is simple; everyone organising this shares the same goal: to get kids involved in sports as much as possible. We want to build sportsmanship and discipline in them so they can focus better on their studies,” she said.

“After all, these kids are our future. It's our duty to groom them and provide a positive atmosphere, especially since we represent the sports community. With that in mind, the Judo Association of Jammu and Kashmir has organised this district championship,” she added. (ANI)

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