Divij on song for Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, January 19

Young right-arm quick Divij Mehra’s superb bowling effort put Delhi in command against Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy Group B match here today.

At stumps on Day 3, Delhi reduced Mumbai to 168/9 in the second innings, with Mehra — playing in only his second First-Class game — taking a five-wicket haul to leave the visitors in tatters.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai have a lead of just 92 runs and Delhi could be left to chase a meagre score tomorrow to eke out their first win of the season.

Delhi, who had taken the first-innings lead yesterday when they were 316/7 at stumps, cemented their position today by adding 53 runs to reach 369. Pranshu Vijayran scored 37 as Delhi grabbed a handy 76-run lead.

Mehra then wiped out Prithvi Shaw (16), Musheer Khan (5), Armaan Jaffer (10) and Sarfaraz Khan (0) to reduce Mumbai to 34/4 in the 10th over.

Vidarbha make history

Left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate grabbed a match haul of 11 wickets as Vidarbha pipped Gujarat by 18 runs, defending 73 on the third day of their Group D match in Nagpur. In the process, Vidarbha set a new record for defending the lowest score in First-Class cricket in India, bettering Bihar’s 78 against Delhi in the 1948-49 season.