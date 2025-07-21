DT
Divya Deshmukh defeats Harika Dronavalli to reach FIDE Women's World Cup semifinals

Divya Deshmukh defeats Harika Dronavalli to reach FIDE Women's World Cup semifinals

ANI
Updated At : 09:30 PM Jul 21, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Divya Deshmukh produced a remarkable performance to defeat GM Harika Dronavalli in the Quarterfinals of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025, winning both the tie-break games to advance to the semifinals. With this victory, Divya has become only the second Indian woman after GM Koneru Humpy to reach the semifinals of the FIDE Women's World Cup tournament.

The match was tightly contested in the classical segment, but Divya grabbed her opportunity in the first tie-break, when Harika made a crucial error in the endgame. In the second tie-break game, Harika had chances to bounce back, but she missed a couple of winning opportunities, and Divya made her pay for it. As a result, Harika's campaign came to an end, while Divya marched on with great composure and maturity.

Divya will now face a tough opponent in the semifinals, the 16th Women's World Champion, GM Tan Zhongyi of China. The other semifinal will see India's top-ranked woman player, GM Koneru Humpy, take on China's Lei Tingjie, who had earlier defeated Nana Dzagnidze of Georgia.

The final four is now confirmed, with two players from India and two from China remaining in the fray. Koneru Humpy got the better of China's Song Yuxin with a 1.5-0.5 score, while Tan Zhongyi knocked out Vaishali Rameshbabu with a score of 1.5-0.5. In the all-Indian Quarterfinal, Divya Deshmukh beat Harika Dronavalli 3-1, while Lei Tingjie dominated Nana Dzagnidze 2-0.

As the tournament enters its business end, all eyes will be on the high-voltage India vs China clashes, with a place in the final at stake.

The top three finishers of the tournament will earn a spot in the Candidates later this year. One thing is now confirmed, at least one Indian woman will be in the mix for a shot at the Candidates. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

