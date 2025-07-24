Batumi [Georgia], July 24 (ANI): India's rising chess star, IM Divya Deshmukh, continued her sensational run at the 2025 FIDE Women's World Cup, defeating China's GM Tan Zhongyi in their second game to seal her place in the final.

Advertisement

With this victory, the 19-year-old not only secures a spot in the final of the prestigious event but also earns a coveted Grandmaster norm and qualifies for the next Women's Candidates Tournament, a major step forward in her career.

The second finalist will be decided on Thursday in a high-stakes playoff between India's Koneru Humpy and China's Lei Tingjie, setting up the possibility of an all-Indian final.

Advertisement

Humpy's first game with China's Lei Tingjie ended in a draw at 0.5-0.5 each, and so did the other semifinal first game between China's Tan Zhongyi and Divya with a similar scoreline.

Earlier, Humpy created history by becoming the first-ever Indian woman to reach the semifinals of the tournament. A solid draw in the second game of her quarterfinal clash against China's IM Song Yuxin was enough to seal the deal, according to ESPN.

Advertisement

There were a couple of minor inaccuracies along the way, but Humpy kept things under control, playing safe and smart. Eventually, her opponent settled for a draw, which confirmed Humpy's passage into the final four.

Earlier, Koneru Humpy struck the first blow, securing the game one in the quarterfinals of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Women's World Cup at Batumi on Saturday night.

Deshmukh produced a remarkable performance to defeat compatriot GM Harika Dronavalli in the quarterfinals, winning both the tie-break games to advance to the semifinals.

The match was tightly contested in the classical segment, but Divya grabbed her opportunity in the first tie-break, when Harika made a crucial error in the endgame. In the second tie-break game, Harika had chances to bounce back, but she missed a couple of winning opportunities, and Divya made her pay for it. As a result, Harika's campaign came to an end, while Divya marched on with great composure and maturity. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)