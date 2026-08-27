DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Divya Deshmukh to make Global Chess League debut with defending champions Alpine Pipers

Divya Deshmukh to make Global Chess League debut with defending champions Alpine Pipers

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:28 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 27 (ANI): Indian chess star Divya Deshmukh will make her Global Chess League debut with defending champions Alpine Pipers when the fourth season begins here on September 5.

Advertisement

The 20-year-old, recently named an Arjuna Award recipient, will join a formidable Pipers line-up featuring world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, Anish Giri, Vidit Gujrathi and Volodar Murzin, according to a press release.

Advertisement

Having largely competed in individual tournaments, Deshmukh is looking forward to the challenge of rapid chess in the league's franchise-based team format and the opportunity to play in front of a home crowd.

Advertisement

"It's my debut, so I'm definitely very excited. It's not like any other chess tournament. There's going to be a lot of audience for this one, which is going to be really nice. And also, the format is quite different to classical events, so it's fun. Playing in India is always fun," Deshmukh said.

While the opportunity to play alongside Carlsen has added to the anticipation surrounding her debut, Deshmukh said the overall strength of the squad was equally exciting.

Advertisement

"I guess it's always great to have a teammate that is considered one of the best in the world. But for me, it's also not just Magnus in my team. There are so many great players overall. There's Anish, there's Vidit, and there's also Murzin. So, it's not just about one person. It's about the whole team," she added.

Deshmukh said she would first look to understand the demands of the format before assessing what she could take away from the experience.

"If I can take lessons from it, we will only find out after the event. I can't say anything now. But yeah, I'm very excited to play this format, " she said.

The tournament will also mark her first proper visit to Bengaluru.

"I've only been to Bengaluru airport. This is the first time in the city," Deshmukh said.

Season 4 will feature 36 leading players representing six global franchises in the league's mixed-team format. The Tech Mahindra Global Chess League Season 4 will be held at The Lalit Ashok in Bengaluru from September 5 to 13, 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts