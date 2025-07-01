DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / Divyanshi Bhowmick, 14, secures historic gold at Asian Youth TT Championships

Divyanshi Bhowmick, 14, secures historic gold at Asian Youth TT Championships

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:30 PM Jul 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], July 1 (ANI): India's Divyanshi Bhowmick scripted history at the 29th Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships in Uzbekistan, becoming the first Indian in 36 years to win the U-15 Girls' Singles title on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The 14-year-old defeated China's Zhu Qihi 4-2 in a high-pressure final, capping a sensational run that included victories over three Chinese players--an unprecedented feat in Indian youth table tennis, as per a press release.

The second-seeded Divyanshi also sealed her berth for the World Youth Championships with this title. Her standout moment came in the semifinals, where she edged past China's Liu Ziling in a thrilling seven-game battle to keep India's gold medal hopes alive.

Advertisement

A product of India's growing pipeline of table tennis talent, Divyanshi is part of the Dani Sports Foundation's development program, which works alongside Ultimate Table Tennis to identify and nurture young prospects.

The youngster was a part of the first edition of the Dream UTT Juniors, which ran alongside Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6 in Ahmedabad, featuring some of the country's best young talents. Meanwhile, she was also named the Best Women's Player (Overall) at the Table Tennis Super League (TTSL) Maharashtra in April this year.

Advertisement

India wrapped up its campaign in Tashkent with one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, with Divyanshi's triumph standing out as a defining moment for the country's resurgence in youth table tennis. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts