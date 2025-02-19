'Diwali for Pakistan': Champions Trophy brings excitement and unity to the nation

What Diwali brings to India, the ICC Champions Trophy has brought the same to Pakistan.

Excitement in Pakistan is reaching fever pitch as the nation prepares to host its first ICC major event in 29 years when the Champions Trophy returns.

Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi will stage matches in the competition, with the hosts taking on New Zealand in the tournament opener, in Karachi, on Wednesday.

As a cricketer forged on the streets of the city, Sarfaraz Ahmed, who captained Pakistan to glory at the most recent ICC Men's Champions Trophy in 2017, cannot wait to see Karachi given its moment in the spotlight.

"Karachi is my city," he said.

"It is the City of Lights and I hope so many people will come and see it, it's a fabulous place. There is always something happening, people meeting, eating food, having a good time. There is a great buzz about it. We have lots of history and especially in cricket, so many great players, a great stadium,” he said, adding: “It's also very welcoming and respectful of opposing players – all Karachi fans will want to see is Kane Williamson bat when Pakistan play New Zealand in the opening game.

"I'd urge people to get out and see Karachi at night and try the food! People are also very welcoming; you are guaranteed an amazing welcome from the locals."

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, which holds 35,000 people, sees its first action on February 22 when Australia take on England, while it will also host the second semi-final and a possible final on March 9. That is an occasion Babar Azam will be desperate to feature in for Pakistan, having grown up in the north-eastern city.

"Lahore matters for me because I am based there," Babar said. "The fans from Lahore and the ground is special because I started my cricket there. My dream of watching international players materialised in Lahore stadium for the first time. I got that boost from there and I played most of my cricket there, so that's why the love from people, their excitement and the cheers I get from there gives me more confidence.”

"There are a lot of places in Lahore that you can explore like MM Road, Model Town, Defence – and the food in Lahore is very tasty."

Sarfaraz also has fond memories of the city and stadium, having been based there during his lengthy stint with Quetta Gladiators in the PSL. "It is a great cricketing city that cannot wait to welcome people from outside Pakistan," he said.

"The stadium in Lahore is terrific; it has a fabulous view from the stands, similar to grounds in England and Australia. Everything is new inside the ground, it is fantastic. Lahore is also famous for its breakfasts; you have to get out and try them if you are visiting. Paya, halwa puri and especially lassi, there are so many things to eat."

Rawalpindi, which has produced players such as Shoaib Akhtar – famously known as the Rawalpindi Express – as well as Azhar Mahmood and Haris Rauf, is the third host city. The 20,000-capacity Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host Pakistan’s potentially decisive final Group A clash against Bangladesh, as well as the Tigers’ meeting with New Zealand and the Group B tussle between South Africa and Australia.

"Rawalpindi continues the Pakistani tradition of good hospitality," Sarfaraz said.

"Every city’s style is different, but one thing remains the same; a warm welcome will greet you wherever you go. "Rawalpindi – or Pindi for short – has some amazing sights to see, it is a beautiful city. If you have the time, I recommend putting some tourist attractions on your itinerary. The Rohtas Fort and the ancient site of Taxila are UNESCO World Heritage sites. "In terms of the cricket, Rawalpindi is famously a batter’s ground and I think we could see scores of 350-plus. It should make for some entertaining matches. "All three cities are ready and excited to host the Champions Trophy. Hopefully this tournament will bring more cricket to Pakistan. The people of Pakistan are excited to host all the world."