Novak Djokovic back in action after drama

Dubai, February 22
Novak Djokovic won his first match of the year when he beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-3 to open the Dubai Championships here.
Djokovic couldn’t defend his Australian Open title last month because he was deported from the country for being unvaccinated.
The United Arab Emirates allowed him entry, and Djokovic cashed in at a tournament he’s won five times.
Musetti took two sets off Djokovic at the French Open last year but, on a breezy Dubai evening, the Italian wildcard couldn’t convert bags of break chances while trailing 3-1 in the first set and 4-2 in the second on Monday.
“I have to be satisfied with my tennis, especially after not playing for two-and-a-half, three months,” Djokovic said on court. Andy Murray won his first match in Dubai since his title run in 2017. He beat Christopher O’Connell 6-7(4) 6-3 7-5. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard
Says the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern U...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Indian stocks follow spooked global markets as Ukraine crisis worsens; Sensex, Nifty tank over 2.5 per cent
All Sensex constituents are trading with hefty losses, with ...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...