Djokovic wins Italian Open to claim first title in over six months

Rome, May 15

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic claimed his first title in over six months after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0 7-6(5) to win the Italian Open today.

Djokovic did not drop a set en route to the final in Rome, having picked up his 1,000th tour-level victory by beating Casper Ruud in the semifinal. Djokovic is only the fifth man in the Open Era to reach the 1,000 wins milestone after Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer, Ivan Lendl and Rafa Nadal.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek retained her title after overwhelming Ons Jabeur 6-2 6-2, clinching her fifth consecutive WTA crown and winning her 28th match in a row. — Reuters