Djokovic being Djokovic

LONDON, July 10

Defending champion Novak Djokovic was temporarily knocked off course by big-serving Pole Hubert Hurkacz but quickly got back in the groove today to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Having edged two tight tiebreaks late on Sunday before being beaten by the tournament’s strict 11pm curfew, the 36-year-old returned hoping for a quick completion of the match. Instead, he dropped his first set of the tournament before recalibrating and sealing a 7-6(6) 7-6(6) 5-7 6-4 victory.

His 100th match at Wimbledon was not vintage Djokovic, but as he almost always does, the second seed found a way through the storm to preserve his 10-year unbeaten record on Centre Court.

He has now moved equal in second place with Jimmy Connors for Wimbledon quarterfinals reached and will face Russia’s seventh seed Andrey Rublev in his 14th tomorrow.

Remarkably, the Serbian has now reached 56 Grand Slam quarterfinals, second behind only Roger Federer.

It was Hurkacz who brought down the curtain on record eight-time Wimbledon champion Federer’s career when he beat the Swiss in the last eight two years ago. — Reuters

Bopanna-Ebden enter last-16

Sixth seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden beat the British wildcard duo Johannus Monday and Jacob Fearnley 7-5 6-3 to enter the men’s doubles pre-quarterfinals. pti

Day 8: highlights

Fast and furious

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka took just 70 minutes to wrap up a 6-4 6-0 win over 21st seed Ekaterina Alexandrova. Ons Jabeur set up a quarterfinal repeat of last year’s showpiece against Elena Rybakina after crushing Petra Kvitova 6-0 6-3.

Getting lucky

Third seed Daniil Medvedev advanced after Jiri Lehecka retired with an injury while trailing 4-6 2-6. Defending champion Elena Rybakina made the last-8 after 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia retired due to injury in the first set.

Come-from-behind wins

American 25th seed Madison Keys reached the quarterfinals with a 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2 victory over 16-year-old qualifier Mirra Andreeva of Russia. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek won 6-7(4) 7-6(2) 6-3 over Belinda Bencic.