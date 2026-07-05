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Home / Sports / Djokovic clears Safiullin hurdle and another Wimbledon milestone to make quarter-finals

Djokovic clears Safiullin hurdle and another Wimbledon milestone to make quarter-finals

It was far from smooth sailing for the seventh seed under the blazing sun on Centre Court, as Djokovic twice dropped serve with uncharacteristic mistakes, before saving two set points at 2-5 down to win the first set in a fiercely-contested tiebreak

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Reuters
London, Updated At : 10:01 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his victory against Roman Saffiulin of Russia in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Sunday. AP/PTI
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Novak Djokovic added another chapter to his Wimbledon legacy on Sunday as the Serb fought past Russian Qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(6) 6-3 3-6 6-3 to earn a record 106th match victory at the All England Club and reach another quarter-final.

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It was far from smooth sailing for the seventh seed under the blazing sun on Centre Court, as he twice dropped serve with uncharacteristic mistakes, before saving two set points at 2-5 down to win the first set in a fiercely-contested tiebreak.

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World number 132 Safiullin, eyeing a major upset after months out with a hip injury, continued to test Djokovic but crashed his backhand into the net to fall behind 2-4 in the second set.

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Having found the opening, Djokovic quickly doubled his lead in the match with some exquisite serve-and-volley tennis, before his frustrations boiled over when Safiullin broke and snatched the third set to extend his adventure.

After a tight hold to start the fourth set, Djokovic took his level up a notch to complete the win and set up a quarter-final clash with either third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime or Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

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