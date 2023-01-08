Djokovic crosses Medvedev hurdle

Adelaide, January 7

Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3 6-4 today to advance to the Adelaide International final despite sustaining a leg injury during the match.

In the seventh game of the first set, Djokovic caught his left foot when sliding for a ball and immediately began stretching out his hamstring. He took a medical timeout.

Djokovic meets Sebastian Korda in tomorrow’s final.

In the women’s section, teenage qualifier Linda Noskova advanced to the final after beating top-seeded Ons Jabeur 6-3 1-6 6-3. Noskova will play Aryna Sabalenka in final. — AP