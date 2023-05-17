Djokovic fights fire with fire

ROME, May 16

Holder Novak Djokovic powered past Briton Cameron Norrie 6-3 6-4 in a tense match to reach the Italian Open quarterfinals today and remain on track for a seventh title in Rome.

Djokovic made slow starts to his opening two matches but the fired-up world No. 1 quickly opened up a 3-0 lead and let slip two opportunities to break Rio champion Norrie a second time before taking the first set on serve.

The duo swapped breaks early in a spicy second set in which Norrie’s overhead shot hit Djokovic on the leg after the Serbian had turned his back on the net. The 22-time Grand Slam champion continued to stare down Norrie at the end of the fifth game.

Iga Swiatek beat Donna Vekic 6-3 6-4. Reuters

Djokovic fumed at Norrie, saying he failed to understand the reason for the Briton’s “attitude” on court.

“We practised with each other. He’s a very nice guy off the court so I don’t understand this kind of attitude on the court, to be honest,” the Serbian added. Men’s fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas downed Lorenzo Sonego 6-3 7-6(3) in a match postponed due to rain on Monday and plays another Italian in Lorenzo Musetti for a quarterfinals spot.

On the women’s side, Iga Swiatek continued her title defence with a 6-3 6-4 win over Donna Vekic to set up an intriguing quarter-final meeting with Wimbledon champion Elena

Rybakina. — Reuters