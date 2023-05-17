Djokovic fights fire with fire

ROME, May 16
Holder Novak Djokovic powered past Briton Cameron Norrie 6-3 6-4 in a tense match to reach the Italian Open quarterfinals today and remain on track for a seventh title in Rome.
Djokovic made slow starts to his opening two matches but the fired-up world No. 1 quickly opened up a 3-0 lead and let slip two opportunities to break Rio champion Norrie a second time before taking the first set on serve.
The duo swapped breaks early in a spicy second set in which Norrie’s overhead shot hit Djokovic on the leg after the Serbian had turned his back on the net. The 22-time Grand Slam champion continued to stare down Norrie at the end of the fifth game.
Djokovic fumed at Norrie, saying he failed to understand the reason for the Briton’s “attitude” on court.
“We practised with each other. He’s a very nice guy off the court so I don’t understand this kind of attitude on the court, to be honest,” the Serbian added. Men’s fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas downed Lorenzo Sonego 6-3 7-6(3) in a match postponed due to rain on Monday and plays another Italian in Lorenzo Musetti for a quarterfinals spot.
On the women’s side, Iga Swiatek continued her title defence with a 6-3 6-4 win over Donna Vekic to set up an intriguing quarter-final meeting with Wimbledon champion Elena
Rybakina. — Reuters
