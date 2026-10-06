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Home / Sports / Djokovic lifts 7th China Open title, 102nd tour-level trophy after Minaur retires

Djokovic lifts 7th China Open title, 102nd tour-level trophy after Minaur retires

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ANI
Updated At : 07:56 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Beijing [China], October 6 (ANI): Serbian tennis icon claimed a record-extending seventh China Open title and his career 102nd tour-level title after Alex de Minaur retired during the second set at Beijing on Tuesday.

Djokovic, the former world number one, won the first set 7-6(3), and both players took a medical timeout, with de Minaur leaving the court due to groin issues; upon returning, he retired after winning the first game of the second set.

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Now, with this 102nd title win, Djokovic is just one title away from equaling former rival Roger Federer's 103 titles for second-most tour-level titles in the Open era, with both of them behind Jimmy Connors' 109. The 39-year-old has a flawless record of 34-0 at Beijing, as per the ATP Win-Loss Index.

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Djokovic's return to Beijing this year marks his first outing here since 2015, when he beat Rafael Nadal to lift the sixth title. This week, Djokovic had Alexander Zverev beat in a thrilling quarterfinal and was serving during the semifinal against Daniil Medvedev when the latter was defaulted as the ball hit a fan in the audience.

“It has been 11 years since I last played here,” Djokovic said during the trophy ceremony, as quoted by ATP's official website. "I always have high expectations of myself and always want to visualise myself with the trophy, particularly here in Beijing, a place where I have never lost. But I was also aware that reality is a little bit different these days."

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“This year has been quite challenging for me: Lots of physical and health issues. I was just trying to find a good feeling on the court. I know that if I’m feeling well and striking the ball well, I can compete at the highest level. This week has been evidence of that," he added.

Djokovic, who has not won a Grand Slam since US Open 2023, is the first player in the Open era to win a tour-level title for 21 successive seasons and has boosted his chances for qualifying for the ATP Finals later this year, rising to ninth spot in the ATP Race to Turin.

“It is a bit of a strange feeling, to be honest,” Djokovic told ATP. “I want to celebrate, because I have played one of the best weeks in the last couple of years. At the same time, he [De Minaur] retired at the beginning of the second, so it does not feel right to jump around and be joyful. But deep inside, I am very proud of this achievement," he signed off. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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