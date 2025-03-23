DT
PT
Home / Sports / Djokovic makes winning return, Goffin stuns Alcaraz

Djokovic makes winning return, Goffin stuns Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz fell 5-7 6-4 6-3 to Belgian David Goffin in the Miami Open second round while Novak Djokovic tied Rafa Nadal for most ATP Masters 1000 match wins and Russia’s Mirra Andreeva took another step toward a ‘Sunshine Double’....
Reuters
Miami, Updated At : 10:48 AM Mar 23, 2025 IST
Novak Djokovic after winning against Rinky Hijikata. AP/PTI
Carlos Alcaraz fell 5-7 6-4 6-3 to Belgian David Goffin in the Miami Open second round while Novak Djokovic tied Rafa Nadal for most ATP Masters 1000 match wins and Russia’s Mirra Andreeva took another step toward a ‘Sunshine Double’.

Goffin secured the win on his second match point when a sliding Alcaraz was unable to retrieve a forehand the Belgian ripped into the corner.

Six-time winner Djokovic made his long-awaited Miami Open return and defeated Australian Rinky Hijikata 6-0 7-6(1) to reach the third round. It marked Djokovic’s first Miami appearance since 2019 and the Serbian fourth seed’s victory was his 410th ATP Masters 1000 match win, tying him with Rafa Nadal atop the all-time list.

Andreeva, fresh off winning the first leg of the Sunshine Double at Indian Wells, was a 6-0 6-2 winner over Veronika Kudermetova.

