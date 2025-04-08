Djokovic motivated again after Miami run

Novak Djokovic said reaching his first final of the 2025 season at the Miami Open helped him find the motivation to continue his quest for more titles as the 37-year-old looks to win his 100th ATP trophy during the clay season. The 24-time Grand Slam champion has not won a title on the men’s tour since his ATP Finals triumph during an extraordinary 2023 although he bagged the Olympics gold medal during the Paris Games at Roland Garros last year.

Djokovic’s bid to join Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) as the only three men in the professional era to claim 100 or more ATP trophies ended in a defeat by Jakub Mensik last week but the Serb said he was spurred on by his level in Miami.

“There’s no doubt it has become more difficult throughout my career but the performances in Miami, when I’m playing that way, it gives me more inspiration to keep going,” Djokovic said.

“It just feels great on the court when you’re striking the ball well and winning matches. Obviously when you start losing early you have more questions and inner voices, which are bringing doubts about whether you should keep going. I’m glad in Miami I found that joy on the court and performance levels, so let’s see if I can carry that into clay. It’s a different surface and I’ve not had much time to get used to this tournament so my expectations aren’t that high.”

Djokovic will be without his coach Andy Murray at the ongoing Monte Carlo Masters, with the Scot expected to return in Madrid later this month.