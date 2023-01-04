Novak Djokovic starts with victory

Adelaide, January 3

Novak Djokovic maintained his winning streak in singles matches in Australia, beating Constant Lestienne of France 6-3 6-2 today in the first round of the Adelaide International.

It was the top-seeded Djokovic’s 30th straight singles victory on Australian soil in a streak that goes back to 2018. It was Djokovic’s first singles match of the season after losing in doubles the previous day, and the win keeps him on course for a possible semifinal matchup against seventh-ranked Daniil Medvedev, who earlier beat Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 7-6(6) 2-1 when Sonego was forced to retire with a right arm injury.

Djokovic’s last loss in Australia was in the fourth round of the 2018 Australian Open.

He was again warmly received by the crowd in Adelaide, where he won this tournament at the age of 19.

“What you focus on, you become. If I focus on the negatives, that’s what I’ll attract, so I don’t want to do that. I don’t hold a grudge,” Djokovic said when asked about his return to Australia. — AP