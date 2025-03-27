DT
Home / Sports / Djokovic trounces Musetti to reach Miami Open quarters

Djokovic trounces Musetti to reach Miami Open quarters

Reuters
Miami, Updated At : 07:57 AM Mar 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Jasmine Paolini in action. PTI
Novak Djokovic won 12 of the last 14 games of his match against Lorenzo Musetti to crush the Italian 6-2 6-2 and move into the quarter-finals of the Miami Open in his best performance since the Australian Open.

The momentum in the rain-delayed match seemed to swing in Djokovic’s favour when he complained to the chair umpire in the opening set over a serve clock warning.

That frustration seemed to spark the Serbian, who broke the next game for a 4-2 lead and never looked back in the presence of an adoring crowd that included tennis greats Serena Williams and Juan Martin del Potro.

“I was star-struck. It was amazing to see first DelPo, obviously a long-time friend and a rival, so happy to have him around and get his support from the box,” Djokovic said.

“It was amazing, it was (the) first time to have DelPo in the box, so I want to thank him really for coming. And Serena, that was a surprise.” Six-times Miami champion Djokovic crushed an exquisite backhand winner for a 5-2 second-set lead and sealed the win when Musetti double-faulted on match point.

Paolini 1st Italian woman to enter semifinals

On the women’s side, Italian sixth-seed Jasmine Paolini saved seven of the eight break points she faced to defeat Magda Linette and reach the semi-finals. Paolini will next face world number one and first-time Miami semi-finalist Aryna Sabalenka, who beat China’s Zheng Qinwen 6-2 7-5 in a rematch of their 2024 Australian Open final.

“Always tough battles against her,” Sabalenka said after extending her head-to-head record against Zheng to 6-0.

“Today I had to work really hard, especially in that second set. I’m really proud of the way I handled my emotions.

“Even when something didn’t work well, I was there and I was fighting for every point.”

