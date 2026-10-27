DK Shivakumar inaugurates KBA Diamond Jubilee India International Challenge 2026 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday inaugurated the Karnataka Badminton Association (KBA) Diamond Jubilee India International Challenge 2026 in Bengaluru, expressing confidence in India's future prospects in badminton and reaffirming the state government's commitment to sports development.

The international tournament, being held from October 27 to November 1 at the Karnataka Badminton Association premises, will feature players competing for a total prize pool of USD 25,000. Entry for spectators is free, with no tickets required.

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Speaking at the inauguration, Shivakumar congratulated the association on completing 75 years and acknowledged the contribution of former Karnataka Chief Minister Sarekoppa Bangarappa to its development.

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“I am very happy that the Karnataka Badminton Association is celebrating its Diamond Jubilee. I remember that Bangarappa played a major role in building this association. Today, as it marks this milestone, I have come on behalf of the Karnataka government to officially inaugurate the event,” he told the media.

Describing the tournament as an important international sporting event hosted by Karnataka, Shivakumar formally declared the competition open and wished the participants success.

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“This is an international tournament, with badminton being played across different parts of the world, and the Karnataka Badminton Association is hosting this event. I hereby officially declare the Yonex-Sunrise KBA Diamond Jubilee India International Challenge 2026 open. I wish all the players great success,” he added.

Shivakumar also expressed optimism about India's ability to strengthen its position in international badminton and said the state government would continue to support sports.

“I am sure India will take a big lead in future. Karnataka govt stands committed to sports,” he said.

The tournament coincides with the KBA's Diamond Jubilee celebrations, marking 75 years since the association was established in 1950 as the Mysore State Badminton Association. Over the decades, the organisation has played a role in promoting the sport across Karnataka through competitions, player development and training facilities.

Based in Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru, the association operates courts with synthetic and wooden surfaces and is associated with the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, which has contributed to the development of badminton talent in the state.

The six-day India International Challenge will offer international players an opportunity to compete across men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles, and mixed doubles events.

The tournament carries a total prize purse of USD 25,000, with the singles champions and winners of the doubles categories set to receive USD 2,000 each, subject to applicable taxes. Singles and doubles runners-up will receive USD 1,200, while semi-finalists will earn USD 500 and quarter-finalists USD 200.

The event is open to spectators without an entry fee, allowing badminton enthusiasts in Bengaluru to watch the international competition at the KBA venue.

With the Diamond Jubilee celebrations coinciding with the international tournament, the association will seek to highlight its contribution to the sport while providing a competitive platform for players from India and abroad. (ANI)

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